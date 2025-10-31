Day and night, protecting the skies (master)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LITHUANIA

    07.15.2025

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel           

    NATO’s pilots, crews and aircraft stand ready day and night to guard every inch of NATO’s skies.
    Synopsis

    Across the Alliance, men and women stand ready to defend NATO airspace 24/7. From the pilots on alert to the mechanics and ground crews who keep the jets mission-ready, NATO’s Air Policing mission is a team effort that guards the skies around the clock. With aircraft always on stand-by and supported by radar networks and control centres, the mission demonstrates the collective resolve to protect NATO airspace from any threat.
    Transcript

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Colonel Vasile Petrea – Romania Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission

    “We're fighting together and protecting each other whenever it’s needed.”


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NATO JETS PROTECT
    OUR SKIES
    24/7


    GRAPHIC: LT COL ‘SHOOTER – Poland Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lieutenant Colonel ‘Shooter’ – Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission

    “To keep the peace, we have to be strong and we have to be together.”


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    ACROSS THE ALLIANCE
    MEN AND WOMEN
    ARE READY TO DEFEND
    OUR AIRSPACE


    GRAPHIC: COL VASILE PETREA – Romania Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Colonel Vasile Petrea – Romania Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission

    “We’re able to launch jets in the air in minutes. Day or night, it doesn’t matter.”


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lieutenant Colonel ‘Shooter’ – Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission

    “That’s the first thing that Allies do, they support each other.”

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Colonel Vasile Petrea – Romania Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission

    “We prefer to stay with democracy and freedom. We are here. We are committed.”

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 09:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985737
    VIRIN: 251031-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111364998
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

