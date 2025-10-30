Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    726th EMSS Fly-Away Security conducts defensive operations in support of air mobility mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SOMALIA

    10.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security maintain tactical overwatch during operations in the U.S. Africa Command theater, Oct. 20, 2025. Sustained vigilance in high-threat environments ensures uninterrupted operations and preserves freedom of maneuver for U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 05:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985724
    VIRIN: 251020-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_111364865
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 726th EMSS Fly-Away Security conducts defensive operations in support of air mobility mission, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    Fly Away Security
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download