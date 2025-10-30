U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security maintain tactical overwatch during operations in the U.S. Africa Command theater, Oct. 20, 2025. Sustained vigilance in high-threat environments ensures uninterrupted operations and preserves freedom of maneuver for U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 05:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985724
|VIRIN:
|251020-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111364865
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|BALEDOGLE AIRFIELD, SO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 726th EMSS Fly-Away Security conducts defensive operations in support of air mobility mission, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS
