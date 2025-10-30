U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing in-process through the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations line during Titan Dawn 26-01 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2025. The readiness exercise evaluated the wing’s capability to receive personnel efficiently while validating accountability, travel documentation, and mission readiness to support contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985722
|VIRIN:
|251020-F-AF202-6212
|Filename:
|DOD_111364822
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TITAN DAWN 26-01 Day 1 B-roll, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
