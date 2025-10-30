Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TITAN DAWN 26-01 Day 1 B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    10.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing in-process through the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations line during Titan Dawn 26-01 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2025. The readiness exercise evaluated the wing’s capability to receive personnel efficiently while validating accountability, travel documentation, and mission readiness to support contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985722
    VIRIN: 251020-F-AF202-6212
    Filename: DOD_111364822
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TITAN DAWN 26-01 Day 1 B-roll, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download