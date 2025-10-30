TITAN DAWN 26-01 Day 1 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing in-process through the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations line during Titan Dawn 26-01 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2025. The readiness exercise evaluated the wing’s capability to receive personnel efficiently while validating accountability, travel documentation, and mission readiness to support contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)