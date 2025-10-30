U.S. Airmen 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team members, check doors while clearing a hallway during an active-shooter scenario as part of Titan Dawn 26-01 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 21, 2025. The exercise enhanced defenders’ ability to systematically secure facilities and maintain readiness to respond to real-world threats across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985721
|VIRIN:
|251021-F-AF202-5793
|Filename:
|DOD_111364821
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TITAN DAWN 26-01 Day 1 B-roll, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.