    TITAN DAWN 26-01 Day 1 B-roll

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    10.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airmen 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team members, check doors while clearing a hallway during an active-shooter scenario as part of Titan Dawn 26-01 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 21, 2025. The exercise enhanced defenders’ ability to systematically secure facilities and maintain readiness to respond to real-world threats across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985721
    VIRIN: 251021-F-AF202-5793
    Filename: DOD_111364821
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TITAN DAWN 26-01 Day 1 B-roll, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training & Combat Readiness
    Air Force United States Air Force
    titan dawn 20-01

