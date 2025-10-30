Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta Visits Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and National Guard Service Members

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. William Espinosa 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Rob Bonta, California Attorney General, visits the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and works alongside California Army National Guard service members packaging produce for distribution in Los Angeles, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025. Service members activated under Emergency State Active Duty assist with packaging food for distribution to individuals and families facing food insecurity. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. William Franco Espinosa)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 23:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985708
    VIRIN: 251030-Z-OK333-2001
    Filename: DOD_111364266
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, California Attorney General Rob Bonta Visits Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and National Guard Service Members, by SGT William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    california army national guard
    food bank
    CalGuard
    ESAD
    40th Division Sustainment Brigade
    CA Food Bank25

