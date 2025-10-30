Coast Guard cutter arrives at new homeport in Honolulu after restorative maintenance

The crew of seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214) arrives at their new homeport in Honolulu Oct. 14, 2025. The Hollyhock crew departed for Honolulu on Aug. 31, 2025, after completing a 806-day restorative maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson and Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985706
|VIRIN:
|251014-G-IA165-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111364242
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
