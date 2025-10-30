Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard cutter arrives at new homeport in Honolulu after restorative maintenance

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    The crew of seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214) arrives at their new homeport in Honolulu Oct. 14, 2025. The Hollyhock crew departed for Honolulu on Aug. 31, 2025, after completing a 806-day restorative maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson and Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985706
    VIRIN: 251014-G-IA165-2001
    Filename: DOD_111364242
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    buoy tender
    ATON
    Hollyhock
    Coast Guard
    maintenance
    Honolulu

