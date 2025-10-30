U.S. Army Soldiers in Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, execute a dry iteration of close-quarters combat training in an urban environment in preparation for a squad live fire exercise on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 28, 2025. Execution of squad live fire exercises increases overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATOs Eastern Flank by training squads shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 04:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|985695
|VIRIN:
|251028-A-QU182-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111363945
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division Executes Shoot House Training in Bulgaria (B-Roll), by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
