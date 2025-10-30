T-38 Sunrise Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Student pilots and instructors from the 25th Flying Training Squadron perform preflight checks as they prepare to taxi out for their scheduled sorties. The 25th FTS provides student pilot training in the T-38 Talon, which prepares graduates for their next assignment in fighter and bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Connor Brezenski)