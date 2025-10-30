T-38 Sunrise Operations

Student pilots and instructors from the 25th Flying Training Squadron perform preflight checks as they prepare to taxi out for their scheduled sorties. The 25th FTS provides student pilot training in the T-38 Talon, which prepares graduates for their next assignment in fighter and bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Connor Brezenski)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985687
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-RP991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111363824
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
