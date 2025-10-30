Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38 Sunrise Operations

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Connor Brezenski 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Student pilots and instructors from the 25th Flying Training Squadron perform preflight checks as they prepare to taxi out for their scheduled sorties. The 25th FTS provides student pilot training in the T-38 Talon, which prepares graduates for their next assignment in fighter and bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Connor Brezenski)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 13:48
    Length: 00:02:29
