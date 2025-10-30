Students from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services participate in the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 29, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2025 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985686
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-GV534-4100
|Filename:
|DOD_111363823
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-01 Graduation, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.