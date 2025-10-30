Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Class 26-01 Graduation

    PANAMA

    10.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Students from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services participate in the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course graduation ceremony at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 29, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985686
    VIRIN: 251029-A-GV534-4100
    Filename: DOD_111363823
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PA

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

