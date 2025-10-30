Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lynn Kaczenski Has Graduated from Basic Training on 11/01/2025-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Courtesy Video

    DVIDS Hub       

    Tucker, GA native, U.S. Civilian Lynn Kaczenski has graduated from basic training at 110th Attack wing, MI. Civilian Kaczenski is a 1998 graduate of Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA. Civilian Kaczenski graduated university in 2003 from Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985675
    VIRIN: 251029-D-ZZ999-1207
    Filename: DOD_111363640
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lynn Kaczenski Has Graduated from Basic Training on 11/01/2025-1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lynn Kaczenski Has Graduated from Basic Training on 11/01/2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download