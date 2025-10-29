Flight Hours Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steven Smith

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steven Smith details his career in transportation and logistics spanning over 17 years starting in the Air Force and transitioning into the Army. Transportation and logistics are vital aspects of being ready to fight in large scale combat operations. Mobility officers contribute to that success by planning, organizing, and supervising the preparation and execution of unit movement and distribution operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)