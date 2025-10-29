Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Hours Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steven Smith

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steven Smith details his career in transportation and logistics spanning over 17 years starting in the Air Force and transitioning into the Army. Transportation and logistics are vital aspects of being ready to fight in large scale combat operations. Mobility officers contribute to that success by planning, organizing, and supervising the preparation and execution of unit movement and distribution operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 06:49
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    transportation and logistics

