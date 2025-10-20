Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Overall video

Members of the United States Military and Panamanian security services participate in the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 8-29th, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
