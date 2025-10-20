Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    117th Airmen help welcome heroes home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen with the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, welcome home World War II and Vietnam era veterans at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Oct. 8, 2025. Nearly 100 attendees formed a corridor as the veterans, and their escorts left the aircraft that had carried them home from Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Paul Mann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985575
    VIRIN: 251008-Z-ZA470-2001
    Filename: DOD_111361525
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th Airmen help welcome heroes home, by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama Air National Guard
    117 ARW
    Wiregrass Honor Flight
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download