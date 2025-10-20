Airmen with the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, welcome home World War II and Vietnam era veterans at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Oct. 8, 2025. Nearly 100 attendees formed a corridor as the veterans, and their escorts left the aircraft that had carried them home from Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985575
|VIRIN:
|251008-Z-ZA470-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111361525
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 117th Airmen help welcome heroes home, by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.