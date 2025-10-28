First To The Fight is a hype mission video that showcases some of the 621 Contingency Response Wing's capabilities. From a wartime tasking to humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the 621st CRW has a highly specialized team of Airmen that rapidly deploy to open airbases, coordinate air mobility operations, enable joint interoperability, and advise partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 15:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|985568
|VIRIN:
|251028-F-BQ943-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111361455
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First To The Fight, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.