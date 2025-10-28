Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First To The Fight

    FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    First To The Fight is a hype mission video that showcases some of the 621 Contingency Response Wing's capabilities. From a wartime tasking to humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the 621st CRW has a highly specialized team of Airmen that rapidly deploy to open airbases, coordinate air mobility operations, enable joint interoperability, and advise partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 15:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985568
    VIRIN: 251028-F-BQ943-1001
    Filename: DOD_111361455
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, US

    Air Mobility Command
    621 CRW
    621st Contingecy Response Wing

