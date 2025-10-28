video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985568" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First To The Fight is a hype mission video that showcases some of the 621 Contingency Response Wing's capabilities. From a wartime tasking to humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the 621st CRW has a highly specialized team of Airmen that rapidly deploy to open airbases, coordinate air mobility operations, enable joint interoperability, and advise partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)