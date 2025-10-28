video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First To The Fight is a hype mission video that showcases some of the 621st Contingency Response Wing's capabilities, which are to rapidly deploy to open airbases and coordinate air mobility operations. Since 2005, the 621st CRW has extended Air Mobility Command's reach in deploying people and equipment. From a wartime tasking to humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the 621st CRW can provide the core cadre of expeditionary command and control, airlift and air refueling operations, aerial port and aircraft maintenance personnel for deployment worldwide as mobility control teams and airfield assessment teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)