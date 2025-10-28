Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    First To The Fight is a hype mission video that showcases some of the 621st Contingency Response Wing's capabilities, which are to rapidly deploy to open airbases and coordinate air mobility operations. Since 2005, the 621st CRW has extended Air Mobility Command's reach in deploying people and equipment. From a wartime tasking to humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the 621st CRW can provide the core cadre of expeditionary command and control, airlift and air refueling operations, aerial port and aircraft maintenance personnel for deployment worldwide as mobility control teams and airfield assessment teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 15:45
    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First To The Fight, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    621 CRW
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    C2
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    expeditionary command and control

