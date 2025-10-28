First To The Fight is a hype mission video that showcases some of the 621st Contingency Response Wing's capabilities, which are to rapidly deploy to open airbases and coordinate air mobility operations. Since 2005, the 621st CRW has extended Air Mobility Command's reach in deploying people and equipment. From a wartime tasking to humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the 621st CRW can provide the core cadre of expeditionary command and control, airlift and air refueling operations, aerial port and aircraft maintenance personnel for deployment worldwide as mobility control teams and airfield assessment teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985566
|VIRIN:
|251028-F-BQ943-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111361446
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
