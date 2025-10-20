U.S. military members and Panamanian security service members conduct a react to contact mission as part of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panamá, Oct. 27, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985561
|VIRIN:
|251027-A-GV534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111361382
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course React to Contact Mission, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.