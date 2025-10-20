Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon: Starting Line, Lincoln Memorial, and Finish Line

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear and Cpl. Joshua Munsen

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines, participants and spectators take part in the 50th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 "People's Marathon" featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 12:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Marine Corps Marathon
    MCM
    Washington
    community
    D.C.
    50th Marathon

