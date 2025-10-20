The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon: Starting Line, Lincoln Memorial, and Finish Line

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, participants and spectators take part in the 50th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 "People's Marathon" featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)