Children race in MCM Kids run before 50th MCM B-Roll

U.S. Marines, families, and participating children take part in the Marine Corps Kids Run at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2025. The one-mile fun run offered children 5-12 the opportunity to run with Marines as part of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon weekend. The race finished at Camp Miles where the runners and their families' enjoyed activities, entertainment, and games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985540
|VIRIN:
|251025-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111360990
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
