    Children race in MCM Kids run before 50th MCM B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines, families, and participating children take part in the Marine Corps Kids Run at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2025. The one-mile fun run offered children 5-12 the opportunity to run with Marines as part of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon weekend. The race finished at Camp Miles where the runners and their families' enjoyed activities, entertainment, and games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985540
    VIRIN: 251025-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111360990
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children race in MCM Kids run before 50th MCM B-Roll, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USMC;50MM;MCB Quantico;runwithmarines;KidsRun

