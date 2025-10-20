Children race in MCM Kids run before 50th MCM B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, families, and participating children take part in the Marine Corps Kids Run at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2025. The one-mile fun run offered children 5-12 the opportunity to run with Marines as part of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon weekend. The race finished at Camp Miles where the runners and their families' enjoyed activities, entertainment, and games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)