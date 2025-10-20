Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thunderbirds B-Roll

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform air shows across the United States throughout 2025 in celebration of their 72nd year as a team. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year, the Thunderbirds performed photo chases to showcase independence and freedom of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    Flyovers
    americasteam
    f16
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow

