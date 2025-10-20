Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft take off for the first sorties of Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of War’s largest air-to-air exercises, integrating fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to strengthen interoperability and enhance combat readiness across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|10.22.2025
|10.28.2025 09:54
|B-Roll
|985533
|251022-F-VN231-1001
|DOD_111360959
|00:00:49
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|2
|2
