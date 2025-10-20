Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft take off for the first sorties of Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of War’s largest air-to-air exercises, integrating fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to strengthen interoperability and enhance combat readiness across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985533
    VIRIN: 251022-F-VN231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111360959
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    readiness
    Gulf Coast
    Tyndall
    Team Tyndall
    CheckeredFlag

