Checkered Flag 26-1 aims to enhance joint air dominance, readiness

U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft take off for the first sorties of Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of War’s largest air-to-air exercises, integrating fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to strengthen interoperability and enhance combat readiness across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)