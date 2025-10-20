Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergent Sandbar Habitat Program improves Missouri River nesting areas

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The Missouri River Recovery Program’s Emergent Sandbar Habitat Program, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s Threatened and Endangered Species Section, continues efforts to improve habitat and reproductive outcomes for the threatened Northern Great Plains piping plover.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Endangered Species Act
    piping plover
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Omaha
    Emergent Sandbar Habitat Program

