The Commandant’s Own and the Silent Drill Platoon perform at the Armed Forces Championship announcement on Oct. 25th, 2025, at the Gaylord Hotel, National Harbor, Maryland. The ceremony was held to familiarize the runners with the teams they will compete against during the 50th Marine Corps Marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985531
|VIRIN:
|251025-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111360954
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 50th MCM, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
