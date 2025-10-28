Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 50th MCM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    The Commandant’s Own and the Silent Drill Platoon perform at the Armed Forces Championship announcement on Oct. 25th, 2025, at the Gaylord Hotel, National Harbor, Maryland. The ceremony was held to familiarize the runners with the teams they will compete against during the 50th Marine Corps Marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985531
    VIRIN: 251025-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_111360954
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 50th MCM, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCB Quantico
    RunwithMarines
    USMC
    Armed Forces Championshiop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download