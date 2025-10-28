Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 50th MCM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Commandant’s Own and the Silent Drill Platoon perform at the Armed Forces Championship announcement on Oct. 25th, 2025, at the Gaylord Hotel, National Harbor, Maryland. The ceremony was held to familiarize the runners with the teams they will compete against during the 50th Marine Corps Marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)