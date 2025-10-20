Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Division - CATC Fuji HIMARS Live-Fire

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zainab Sink 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division fire a Reduced-Range Practice Rocket from a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live fire training at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training represents a significant advancement of Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zainab E. Sink)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 22:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    TAGS

    live-fire
    3d MarDiv
    USINDOPACOM
    HIMARS

