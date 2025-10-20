Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    251009 D-ILS Installation BROLL

    CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    10.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron, relocate and test a deployable instrument landing system in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Oct. 9, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985492
    VIRIN: 251009-F-OV661-2653
    Filename: DOD_111360434
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: CEIBA, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251009 D-ILS Installation BROLL, by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    DEPLOYABLE INSTRUMENT LANDING SYSTEM
    CaribOps

