U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron, relocate and test a deployable instrument landing system in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Oct. 9, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985492
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-OV661-2653
|Filename:
|DOD_111360434
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|CEIBA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 251009 D-ILS Installation BROLL, by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.