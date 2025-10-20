Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week at Beale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, perform a skit to promote Fire Prevention Week at Beale Air Force Base, California, Sept. 17, 2025. Throughout the week, firefighters shared lifesaving fire safety tips with the base community to raise awareness and encourage emergency preparedness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985469
    VIRIN: 250917-F-IE966-5693
    Filename: DOD_111360377
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week at Beale, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download