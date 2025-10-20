U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, perform a skit to promote Fire Prevention Week at Beale Air Force Base, California, Sept. 17, 2025. Throughout the week, firefighters shared lifesaving fire safety tips with the base community to raise awareness and encourage emergency preparedness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
This work, Fire Prevention Week at Beale, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
