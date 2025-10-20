video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force Reserve crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” flies through Hurricane Melissa on Oct. 27, 2025. The video, taken by Lt. Col. Mark Withee, a navigator with the 53rd WRS, shows the crew making multiple passes through the storm to collect critical weather data for the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)