A U.S. Air Force Reserve crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” flies through Hurricane Melissa on Oct. 27, 2025. The video, taken by Lt. Col. Mark Withee, a navigator with the 53rd WRS, shows the crew making multiple passes through the storm to collect critical weather data for the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|10.27.2025
|10.27.2025 17:00
|B-Roll
|985468
|251027-F-F3652-1003
|DOD_111360347
|00:02:56
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
