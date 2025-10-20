U.S. Air Force CV-22B Ospreys with the 352d Special Operations Wing embark on a mission during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Rygge, Norway, Oct. 27, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 sends a strong message to potential adversaries, deters aggression, enhances stability, and assures NATO Allies by enhancing the combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985454
|VIRIN:
|251027-F-GK113-8390
|Filename:
|DOD_111359969
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 352d SOW CV-22 Takeoffs from Norway During ASP 26, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.