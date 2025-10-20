Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Wing Change of Command

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Video by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Ray L. Hyland relinquishes command to Col. Ryan D. Strong in a change of command ceremony near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 26, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Natalie Claypoole)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985425
    VIRIN: 251026-Z-CR206-1002
    Filename: DOD_111359417
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Change of Command, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    171 Air Refueling Wing
    PAANG
    Pittsburgh Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard

