Col. Ray L. Hyland relinquishes command to Col. Ryan D. Strong in a change of command ceremony near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 26, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Natalie Claypoole)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2025 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985425
|VIRIN:
|251026-Z-CR206-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111359417
|Length:
|00:08:48
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Change of Command, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.