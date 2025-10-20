Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and India navies conduct bilateral P-8 training

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    251025-N-ML137-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to “The Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 and Indian Navy sailors assigned to the “Condors” of Air Squadron 316 participate in a bilateral combined detachment and training at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia between Oct. 23-24, 2025. The combined detachment focused on antisubmarine warfare and maritime domain awareness to strengthen and refine the interoperability between the U.S. and Indian navies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Issac Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Cameron Medlock)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 03:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985419
    VIRIN: 251025-N-ML137-1001
    Filename: DOD_111359208
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO

    Indian Navy"
    P-8A Poseidon
    allies and partners
    maritime patrol and reconnaissance
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 4
    U.S. Navy

