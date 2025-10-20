U.S. and India navies conduct bilateral P-8 training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985419" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

251025-N-ML137-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to “The Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 and Indian Navy sailors assigned to the “Condors” of Air Squadron 316 participate in a bilateral combined detachment and training at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia between Oct. 23-24, 2025. The combined detachment focused on antisubmarine warfare and maritime domain awareness to strengthen and refine the interoperability between the U.S. and Indian navies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Issac Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Cameron Medlock)