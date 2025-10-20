U.S. and India navies conduct bilateral P-8 training

251025-N-ML137-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to “The Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 and Indian Navy sailors assigned to the “Condors” of Air Squadron 316 participate in a bilateral combined detachment and training at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia between Oct. 23-24, 2025. The combined detachment focused on antisubmarine warfare and maritime domain awareness to strengthen and refine the interoperability between the U.S. and Indian navies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Issac Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Cameron Medlock)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 03:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985419
|VIRIN:
|251025-N-ML137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111359208
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
