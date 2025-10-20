Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-26: 48th Rescue Squadron conducts HELOCAST

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Mantai 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and U.S. Airmen with 48th Rescue Squadron, 563d Rescue Group, 355th Wing conduct a helocast exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-26 at Theodore Roosevelt Lake near Phoenix, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Mantai)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985417
    VIRIN: 251016-M-IN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_111359139
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-26: 48th Rescue Squadron conducts HELOCAST, by LCpl Alexander Mantai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    MAWTS-1
    Lethality
    Helocast Training
    mv-22
    Marines

