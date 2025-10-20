U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and U.S. Airmen with 48th Rescue Squadron, 563d Rescue Group, 355th Wing conduct a helocast exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-26 at Theodore Roosevelt Lake near Phoenix, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Mantai)
This work, WTI 1-26: 48th Rescue Squadron conducts HELOCAST, by LCpl Alexander Mantai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
