U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, calibrate M1A2 Abrams tanks at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 23, 2025. The calibration prepares the tanks for future gunnery tables and multinational training missions. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2025 00:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985413
|VIRIN:
|251023-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111359091
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment M1A2 Abrams live fire calibration, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.