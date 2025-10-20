Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment M1A2 Abrams live fire calibration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    10.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, calibrate M1A2 Abrams tanks at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 23, 2025. The calibration prepares the tanks for future gunnery tables and multinational training missions. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 00:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985413
    VIRIN: 251023-Z-GB622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111359091
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment M1A2 Abrams live fire calibration, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download