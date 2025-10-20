Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Organized Militia Typhoon Halong Response: Focus on Recovery

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Alaska National Guard   

    During the week of Oct. 19, the Alaska Organized Militia, comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, transitioned response efforts from evacuation to recovery. AKOM members are delivering supplies, conducting damage assessments, and removing debris from communities affected by the 2025 West Coast Storm.

    Audio: Pfc. Azavyon McFarland

    (Alaska National Guard video shot by: Sgt. Marc Marmetto, Alejandro Pena, Sgt. Sam Barnlund, Courtesy video)

    TAGS

    alaska national guard
    Typhoon Halong
    Alaska Organized Militia
    airlift
    operationhalongresponse

