Alaska Organized Militia Typhoon Halong Response: Focus on Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985388" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the week of Oct. 19, the Alaska Organized Militia, comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, transitioned response efforts from evacuation to recovery. AKOM members are delivering supplies, conducting damage assessments, and removing debris from communities affected by the 2025 West Coast Storm.



Audio: Pfc. Azavyon McFarland



(Alaska National Guard video shot by: Sgt. Marc Marmetto, Alejandro Pena, Sgt. Sam Barnlund, Courtesy video)