    Halloween PSA - Stress

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia all react to stress differently. In this illustrative Halloween-themed short video, U.S. servicemembers act out a skit highlighting Fall themes and stress awareness.

    Starring:
    Spc. Kylie Jorgensen
    Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling
    Spc. Sherald McAuley
    Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez
    Sgt. Alex Cano

    Cinematography by:
    Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist

    Music by:
    Sgt. Christian Brown

    Special thanks:
    Tech. Sgt. Takara Williams
    Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

