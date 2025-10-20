Halloween PSA - Stress

Members of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia all react to stress differently. In this illustrative Halloween-themed short video, U.S. servicemembers act out a skit highlighting Fall themes and stress awareness.
Starring:
Spc. Kylie Jorgensen
Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling
Spc. Sherald McAuley
Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez
Sgt. Alex Cano
Cinematography by:
Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist
Music by:
Sgt. Christian Brown
Special thanks:
Tech. Sgt. Takara Williams
Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 17:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
