U.S. Veterans, servicemembers and their families Gather for a candlelight vigil, memorial observance ceremony, and wreath laying for the 42nd anniversary of the Beirut terrorist attack at the Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The memorial observance is held annually on Oct. 23 to remember the lives lost due to the terrorist attacks at U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon and Grenada. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985379
|VIRIN:
|251023-M-AG272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111358615
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beirut Memorial 2025, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.