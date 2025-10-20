Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beirut Memorial 2025

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Veterans, servicemembers and their families Gather for a candlelight vigil, memorial observance ceremony, and wreath laying for the 42nd anniversary of the Beirut terrorist attack at the Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The memorial observance is held annually on Oct. 23 to remember the lives lost due to the terrorist attacks at U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon and Grenada. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 13:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beirut Memorial 2025, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beirut; memorial; USMCNews

