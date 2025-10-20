Beirut Memorial 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985379" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Veterans, servicemembers and their families Gather for a candlelight vigil, memorial observance ceremony, and wreath laying for the 42nd anniversary of the Beirut terrorist attack at the Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The memorial observance is held annually on Oct. 23 to remember the lives lost due to the terrorist attacks at U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon and Grenada. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)