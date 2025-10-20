Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. Beckmen TUS

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial.

    The neoclassical, white marble sarcophagus stands atop a hill overlooking Washington, D.C. Since 1921, it has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984. The Tomb has also served as a place of mourning and a site for reflection on military service.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    This work, Pvt. Beckmen TUS, by SSG Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

