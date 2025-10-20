Pvt. Beckmen TUS

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial.
The neoclassical, white marble sarcophagus stands atop a hill overlooking Washington, D.C. Since 1921, it has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984. The Tomb has also served as a place of mourning and a site for reflection on military service.
