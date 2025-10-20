Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Homeland Security Task Force: Interview with Assistant Director Jose Perez, FBI Criminal Investigative Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Federal Bureau of Investigation

    The Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division discusses the Homeland Security Task Force which responds to transnational criminal organizations that engage in a myriad of federal violations in the United States and throughout the world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 10:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 985372
    VIRIN: 251024-O-D0354-8377
    Filename: DOD_111358377
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homeland Security Task Force: Interview with Assistant Director Jose Perez, FBI Criminal Investigative Division, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSTF
    FBIFeature
    YourFBI
    Homeland Security Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download