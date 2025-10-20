Homeland Security Task Force: Interview with Assistant Director Jose Perez, FBI Criminal Investigative Division

The Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division discusses the Homeland Security Task Force which responds to transnational criminal organizations that engage in a myriad of federal violations in the United States and throughout the world.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 10:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|US
