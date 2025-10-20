Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buckley Base Wide Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Buckley Space Force Base conducts its first base-wide run under Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2, commander, Oct. 9, 2025. The event reflected a culture of excellence and pride across the installation and demonstrated what it means to lead from the front.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 17:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 985350
    VIRIN: 251009-X-OP274-1001
    Filename: DOD_111358048
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Base Wide Run, by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    readiness
    Buckley Air Force Base
    USSF
    SBD 2
    fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download