In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

The Okeechobee gourd is an endangered plant found nowhere else in the world. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) biologist J. Lee Martin explains the agency's role in its preservation. USACE is charged with surveying and monitoring the region's sensitive ecosystems, and the gourd is a key focus. To ensure this unique species is protected, USACE collaborates closely with its local, state, and federal partners.