In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

The Okeechobee gourd is an endangered plant found nowhere else in the world. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) biologist J. Lee Martin explains the agency's role in its preservation. USACE is charged with surveying and monitoring the region's sensitive ecosystems, and the gourd is a key focus. To ensure this unique species is protected, USACE collaborates closely with its local, state, and federal partners.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 16:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985347
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-AZ289-1575
|Filename:
|DOD_111358016
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
