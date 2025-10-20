Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In search of the Okeechobee Gourd

    CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Okeechobee gourd is an endangered plant found nowhere else in the world. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) biologist J. Lee Martin explains the agency's role in its preservation. USACE is charged with surveying and monitoring the region's sensitive ecosystems, and the gourd is a key focus. To ensure this unique species is protected, USACE collaborates closely with its local, state, and federal partners.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Okeechobee
    endangered species
    Okeechobee Waterway
    USACE
    Okeechobee gourd
    LOSOM

