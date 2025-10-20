Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retention Campaign 2026

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz discusses the Marine Corps' successful retention campaigns for fiscal year 2026 in Arlington, VA on October 22, 2025. Marines can work closely with their command and career counselors to determine their path as they move forward in their careers . (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 14:08
    Category: PSA
    TAGS

    career
    SMMC
    reenlisment
    CMC

