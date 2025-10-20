Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz discusses the Marine Corps' successful retention campaigns for fiscal year 2026 in Arlington, VA on October 22, 2025. Marines can work closely with their command and career counselors to determine their path as they move forward in their careers . (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985320
|VIRIN:
|251022-M-PE138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111357497
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Retention Video, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.