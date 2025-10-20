2025 Retention Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz discusses the Marine Corps' successful retention campaigns for fiscal year 2026 in Arlington, VA on October 22, 2025. Marines can work closely with their command and career counselors to determine their path as they move forward in their careers . (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)



The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AudioMachine.