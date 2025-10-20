Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dreams Take Flight

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Swingen 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    The Wyoming Air National Guard's new 30-second commercial, 'Dreams Take Flight,' follows a young girl whose childhood spark transforms into a calling to serve. The spot highlights how ordinary moments can inspire extraordinary service in the skies over Wyoming.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 13:15
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 985275
    VIRIN: 251022-Z-UF691-1001
    Filename: DOD_111356512
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

