Altus Air Force Base Mission Video

To ensure the 97th Air Mobility Wing is at the forefront of readiness and continues to provide the strategic advantage our nation needs to fly, fight, and win, Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, has introduced a new mission, vision, and enduring priorities that better align with a warrior ethos and future-focused operations.
