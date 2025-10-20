Altus Air Force Base Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To ensure the 97th Air Mobility Wing is at the forefront of readiness and continues to provide the strategic advantage our nation needs to fly, fight, and win, Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, has introduced a new mission, vision, and enduring priorities that better align with a warrior ethos and future-focused operations.