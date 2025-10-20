Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus Air Force Base Mission Video

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    To ensure the 97th Air Mobility Wing is at the forefront of readiness and continues to provide the strategic advantage our nation needs to fly, fight, and win, Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, has introduced a new mission, vision, and enduring priorities that better align with a warrior ethos and future-focused operations.

    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Altus Air Force Base

