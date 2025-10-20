Seabees Welding: Slow Motion 120 FPS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll package showcasing Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 welding on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California, Oct. 21, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)