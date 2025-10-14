352d SOW Conducts TAAR during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 352d Special Operations Wing conducts tactical air-to-air refueling (TAAR) over Norway and Sweden during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26, Oct. 14, 2025. Adamant Serpent 26 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, and it demonstrates NATO’s ability to deploy Allied forces to operate together across the European theater’s Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)