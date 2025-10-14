352d SOW Conducts TAAR during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26

The 352d Special Operations Wing conducts tactical air-to-air refueling (TAAR) over Norway and Sweden during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26, Oct. 14, 2025. Adamant Serpent 26 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, and it demonstrates NATO’s ability to deploy Allied forces to operate together across the European theater’s Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|10.13.2025
|10.21.2025 05:46
|B-Roll
