    352d SOW Conducts TAAR during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26

    NORWAY

    10.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. KevinKevin Long 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    The 352d Special Operations Wing conducts tactical air-to-air refueling (TAAR) over Norway and Sweden during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26, Oct. 14, 2025. Adamant Serpent 26 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, and it demonstrates NATO’s ability to deploy Allied forces to operate together across the European theater’s Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Location: NO

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    352d SOW
    NATO
    ASP26

