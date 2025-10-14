Coast Guard conducts patrols along U.S. Southern Border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard crews patrol the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas Oct. 18, 2025. The Coast Guard is taking immediate and decisive action to control, secure, and defend U.S. borders and maritime approaches, as well as facilitate commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility and successfully respond to crises or contingencies that may come with little or no warning. (U.S. Coast Guard video)