U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, execute an amphibious landing from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) during the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985131
|VIRIN:
|251018-M-TI498-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111354211
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conducts ACV operations on USS Portland (LPD 27), by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.