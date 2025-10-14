U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, execute an amphibious landing rehearsal from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in preparation for the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)