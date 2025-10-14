video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. The demonstration brought together every element of I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Third Fleet in a synchronized, large-scale operation, featuring amphibious landings, integrated naval maneuvers, and aviation from both sea and shore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Normand Basque)