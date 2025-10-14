The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. The demonstration brought together every element of I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Third Fleet in a synchronized, large-scale operation, featuring amphibious landings, integrated naval maneuvers, and aviation from both sea and shore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Miles)
|10.18.2025
|10.19.2025 17:23
|B-Roll
|985123
|251018-N-MH008-1001
|DOD_111354135
|00:03:31
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|4
This work, Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, by PO3 Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
