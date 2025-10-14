Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with BLT 3/5 participate in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in an amphibious assault during the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct 18, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 00:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985098
    VIRIN: 251018-M-VC519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111353689
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with BLT 3/5 participate in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    Marine Corps Birthday
    CH53 E Super Stallion
    BLT 3/5
    Marines250
    NMC250CPEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download